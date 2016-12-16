Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project

The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 16, 2016, 10.14 PM | Source: PTI

Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project

The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project

The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project
Ace Pipeline Contracts today said it has commissioned the Rs 838-crore Mangaluru-Bengaluru LPG pipeline project in Karnataka.

The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.

It completed works and commissioned it with 150 MT per hour of LPG being pumped from the dispatch terminal at Mangaluru, which is equivalent to 9 LPG bullet tankers in November, a company statement said here.

"This is a landmark project for us as a company and for the oil & gas industry, having been installed across extremely challenging terrain," Ace Pipeline Managing Director Anoop Singh said.

Tags  Ace Pipeline Contracts Karnataka Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login