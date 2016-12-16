Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project

Ace Pipeline Contracts today said it has commissioned the Rs 838-crore Mangaluru-Bengaluru LPG pipeline project in Karnataka.

The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.

It completed works and commissioned it with 150 MT per hour of LPG being pumped from the dispatch terminal at Mangaluru, which is equivalent to 9 LPG bullet tankers in November, a company statement said here.

"This is a landmark project for us as a company and for the oil & gas industry, having been installed across extremely challenging terrain," Ace Pipeline Managing Director Anoop Singh said.