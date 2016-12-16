Dec 16, 2016, 10.14 PM | Source: PTI
The 356km project was awarded to Ace Pipeline by the Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) in November 2012.
Ace Pipeline commissions Rs 838-crore LPG pipeline project
It completed works and commissioned it with 150 MT per hour of LPG being pumped from the dispatch terminal at Mangaluru, which is equivalent to 9 LPG bullet tankers in November, a company statement said here.
"This is a landmark project for us as a company and for the oil & gas industry, having been installed across extremely challenging terrain," Ace Pipeline Managing Director Anoop Singh said.
