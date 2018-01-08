App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 08, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Raymond, see double-digit net profit & CAGR over FY17-20: Stewart & Mackertich

Stewart & Mackertich has initiated an Accumulate rating on Raymond with a target price of Rs 1,161 per share. It expects bright growth prospects in branded apparel segment going ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Research and broking firm Stewart & Mackertich has initiated an Accumulate rating on Raymond with a target price of Rs 1,161 per share. It expects bright growth prospects in branded apparel segment going ahead.

The house is of the view that due to restructuring exercises company is on a high growth path with shift in focus from non-core businesses to core business adding that branded apparel segment will give thrust to drive sales.

The turnaround of tools and hardware business is likely to progress well and expect auto component business to continue profitable growth momentum, it said.

The firm expects revenue and net profit to grow at double-digit CAGR over FY17-20 although valuations have run up sharply and leave little upside.

Raymond inaugurated a Greenfield Linen manufacturing facility in the newly created Textile Park in Nandgaon Peth, Amravati,under its subsidiary Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd on December 17, 2017.

At 12:03 hrs Raymond was quoting at Rs 1,105.60, down Rs 4.00, or 0.36 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,128.95.

tags #Brokerage Reommendations #Raymond #stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.