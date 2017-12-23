Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 12 percent

Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a rise of about 12 percent in quarterly net revenue as it benefited from its investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation rose to USD 1.17 billion, or USD 1.79 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov.30 from USD 1.05 billion, or USD 1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to USD 9.52 billion from USD 8.52 billion.