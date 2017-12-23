App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 12 percent

Accenture Plc reported a rise of about 12 percent in quarterly net revenue as it benefited from its investments in digital and cloud services.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported a rise of about 12 percent in quarterly net revenue as it benefited from its investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation rose to USD 1.17 billion, or USD 1.79 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov.30 from USD 1.05 billion, or USD 1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to USD 9.52 billion from USD 8.52 billion.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.