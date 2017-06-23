App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 07:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Accenture unloads $1.6 billion in pension liabilities to AIG, MassMutual

The transfer includes about USD 600 million in lump-sum payments to about 7,000 current and former U.S. employees of Accenture and USD 1 billion in purchases of annuities from insurance companies.

Accenture unloads $1.6 billion in pension liabilities to AIG, MassMutual

Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Friday it would transfer USD 1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American International Group Inc and MassMutual.

The transfer includes about USD 600 million in lump-sum payments to about 7,000 current and former U.S. employees of Accenture and USD 1 billion in purchases of annuities from insurance companies.

U.S. insurers are buying corporate pension plans at a record clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them.

Calculating they can make more money from selling companies an annuity to cover the cost of the pension plans and then invest the proceeds in bonds and other securities, insurers are competing to persuade corporate America to sell them their pension risk.

Pension transfers totalling USD 13.7 billion were finalised last year, up 1 percent from 2015, according to LIMRA, an industry trade group.

The figure is the second highest annual total ever recorded, LIMRA said.

The average corporate pension fund was 83 percent funded in May, according to Mercer Investment Consulting.

In May, Sears Holdings Corp, the struggling retailer, transferred USD 515 million in pension obligations to Metlife Inc, a deal covering 51,000 retirees, the company said.

 

tags #Business #company #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.