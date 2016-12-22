Accenture grants Rs 4.8 cr to support people with disabilities

To increase job readiness and opportunity for persons with disabilities, Accenture has awarded grants worth Rs 4.8 crore to its nonprofit partners Dr Reddy's Foundation, Anudip Foundation and EnAble India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 22, 2016, 02.37 PM | Source: PTI

Accenture grants Rs 4.8 cr to support people with disabilities

To increase job readiness and opportunity for persons with disabilities, Accenture has awarded grants worth Rs 4.8 crore to its nonprofit partners Dr Reddy's Foundation, Anudip Foundation and EnAble India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Accenture grants Rs 4.8 cr to support people with disabilities

To increase job readiness and opportunity for persons with disabilities, Accenture has awarded grants worth Rs 4.8 crore to its nonprofit partners Dr Reddy's Foundation, Anudip Foundation and EnAble India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Accenture grants Rs 4.8 cr to support people with disabilities
To increase job readiness and opportunity for persons with disabilities, Accenture has awarded grants worth Rs 4.8 crore to its nonprofit partners Dr Reddy's Foundation, Anudip Foundation and EnAble India.

The grants a part of Accenture's Skills to Succeed global corporate citizenship initiative which aims to equip 3 million with job skills by 2020 will enhance programmes that provide job skills to persons with disabilities in India and connect them to open positions, Aceenture said in a release.

"I am proud to share that we expect to have equipped approximately 20,000 persons with disabilities in India with job skills by the end of fiscal 2017," said Rekha M Menon, chairman and senior managing director, Accenture in India.

The grants will support, Dr Reddy's Foundation's GROW skilling programme for persons across India with locomotor disabilities and hearing impairment. The program also helps connect disabled persons with suitable jobs.

The Anudip Foundation's Specially Abled Vocational Education (SAVE) programme in West Bengal and Odisha, tailored to the physically and visually challenged.

The three-month program provides IT and BPO-specific training informed by employer requirements and available positions.

EnAble India in scaling its innovative Namma Vaani system which, through interactive voice response, uses mobile phones to create an interactive, inclusive social platform to create a network for persons with disabilities.

"No inclusion agenda in India can be complete without a focus on the more than 20 million persons with disabilities in India," Menon said.

Tags  Accenture Anudip Foundation Dr Reddy's Foundation EnAble India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Accenture grants Rs 4.8 cr to support people with disabilities
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login