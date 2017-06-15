Global professional services company Accenture aims to achieve gender balanced workforce by 2025, with an equal representation of men and women in percentage terms.

Currently, Accenture has 1,50,000 women, amounting to nearly 40 per cent of its global workforce.

"Diversity makes our business stronger and more innovative and, most important, it makes the world a better place," Accenture's chairman and CEO Pierre Nanterme said.

Nanterme further noted that "with this new goal, we are sending an important message to our people and our clients confirming our commitment to a gender-balanced workforce."

The company said it has promoted its largest percentage of women (30 per cent) to the managing director level in 2016 and aims to grow its percentage of women managing directors to 25 per cent globally by 2020.

"We embrace diversity as a source of creativity and competitive advantage," said Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture.

"As we work towards '50 by 25,' our ultimate goal is to create a truly human environment where people have a real sense of belonging, where they can show up every day, be who they are and be their best, both professionally and personally."

The company also collaborates with business houses and the government to further gender equality in the workplace, with commitments that include the White House Equal Pay Pledge, Paradigm for Parity and Catalyst CEO Champions for Change.