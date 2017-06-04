Above 9660, Nifty may test 9713, says Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9713.

Market review for June 5, 2017

Nifty (9654) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up and I would maintain that 9580-9540 is a strong support zone to work'. The Nifty opened with a bull gap and traded in a narrow range to close in the green right on our resistance.

Technically, the trend is still up and targets beyond 9660 is 9713. The Nifty is also stretched and so I would not rule out some un-stretching but the strong support is at 9580.