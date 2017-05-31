App
May 31, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Above 9638, Nifty may hit 9713: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 31, 2017

Nifty (9625) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up but the up move is likely to be sluggish on the way up. I would like to be slightly cautious and watch 9540 and trade long as long as it holds'.

The Nifty unfolded sluggish as expected and has closed flat for the day. Technically, the trend is still up. The Nifty is likely to have a large day and move above 9638 could take it to around 9660-9713 zones as long as 9580 holds.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9580-9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

