Above 9460, Nifty may head to 9520: Stewart & Mackertich

Nifty hit all-time high of 9450.65 and ended 0.16 percent up at 9422.40. It opened on stronger note but failed to penetrate our resistance of 9460.Failing to penetrate the resistance of 9460 followed by intraday retracement led to a bearish candle.

However, downside crucial support of 9400 is still well intact, which may arrest the severe intraday retrace-ment. Next pivotal support is placed around 9360. Beyond 9460, next resistance is placed around 9520.

On the Nifty hourly chart, RSI turned down from its overbought zone. However, crucial support of 9400 is still well intact, which may prevent the intraday correction. Next pivotal support is placed around 9360, 50 hourly EMA.

Considering Nifty multiple time frames and overall chart pattern that shows; Nifty closing above the upper end of the range is a sign of strength and may continue for a few sessions. Successful breakout of Nifty 9460 resistance may take the Nifty towards 9520.

Nifty crucial supports & resistances —

Supports: 9400, 9360

Resistances: 9460, 9520.

