you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Above 9400, Nifty may test 9633: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that technically, 9633 would be the next logical target for Nifty as long as 9400 holds. The crucial support for the Index is at 9400 and the resistance is at 9633.

Market review for May 17, 2017

Nifty (9512) we said 'the trend is still intact up as long as 9400 holds and I expect a large range day ahead either way'. The Nifty unfolded as expected with large range day and closed in the green.

Technically, now 9633 would be the next logical target as long as 9400 holds. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9400 and the resistance is at 9633.

