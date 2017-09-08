Abhay Firodia takes over as SIAM President
Force Motors Chairman Abhay Firodia has been elected as the new President of the automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Force Motors Chairman Abhay Firodia has been elected as the new President of the automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Firodia headed SIAM in 1990-91 and 1991-92 as well.
Mahindra & Mahindra's President – Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera has been elected as the new Vice-President of the organisation, SIAM said in a statement.
Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa has taken over as Treasurer for the year 2017-18.
Firodia joined the Force Motors board in 1975 and led the company as Managing Director till 2009.
Force Motors is a pioneer in the automobile industry in India for last 60 years and manufactures Tempo, 3-wheeler auto rickshaws, matadors, and similar vehicles.The company also makes engines for BMW and Mercedes.