ABFRL Managing Director, CFO step down

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd today said its Managing Director Pranab Barua and Chief Financial Officer S. Visvanathan have resigned.

"Pranab Barua will step down from the position of the Managing Director of the company, with effect from the closing hours of January 31," Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing. In a separate filing, it announced S Visvanathan has resigned from the post of CFO to pursue his career outside the Aditya Birla Group. "He will step down with effect from closing hours of February 28, 2018," it added.

Consequently, ABFRL has appointed Ashish Dikshit as the Managing Director and Jagdish Bajaj as the CFO of the company.

Dikshit's appointment as the Managing Director will be with effect from February 1 while Bajaj's appointment as the CFO will be with effect from April 1.

The board has also appointed Pranab Barua as an additional director of the company with effect from February 1, 2018, proposed to be appointed as a non-executive director. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd were trading 1.57 per cent lower at Rs 175.90 on BSE.