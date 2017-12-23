App
Dec 21, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB India wins Rs 134 cr order from railways

"ABB India has won an order worth Rs 134 crore to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for electric locomotives, manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW)," ABB India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ABB India said today that it has bagged Rs 134 crore traction equipment order from the Indian Railways.

"ABB India has won an order worth Rs 134 crore to supply state-of-the-art traction equipment for electric locomotives, manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW)," ABB India said in a statement.

It said the company will deliver traction converters, stand-alone auxiliary converters and vehicle control units for 64 electric locomotives which will be used for passenger and freight operations.

They will be locally manufactured at ABB's Nelamangala production unit in Bengaluru.

The compact, light traction equipment converts electricity from overhead power lines to the voltage levels required for traction motors and generates power for on-board auxiliary systems.

"ABB has been a key partner of Indian Railways over the decades with a suite of traction solutions. This year marks 10 years of our association with Chittaranjan Locomotive works (CLW) and we are privileged to have their trust and cooperation," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

Currently, around 42 per cent of the entire Indian rail network is electrified. Indian Railways has a goal to electrify its rail network by 2020.

This move aims at reducing greenhouse emissions and the dependence on fossil-fuel based automotive power.

tags #ABB India #Business #Companies #Indian Railways

