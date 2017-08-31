App
Aug 30, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB India reaches 5 GW milestone for solar inverters

From schools to airports, canal tops and mega solar plants, ABB's solar inverters power various solar installations across the country, the firm said in a statement.

ABB India has surpassed the 5 GW milestone for the supply of solar inverters in the country, the power company said today.

From schools to airports, canal tops and mega solar plants, ABB's solar inverters power various solar installations across the country, the firm said in a statement.

As per market reports, India is set to become the third largest solar market in the world this calendar year and is likely to touch about five percent of the global solar capacity, the statement added.

"Azure Power and ABB India's senior leadership were present at an event to mark the 5 GW milestone journey supported by ABB customers in India," the company said.

The event took place in ABB solar inverter factory in Bengaluru. Inverters are the heart of solar installations and ABB pioneered inverter production in the country in 2012.

Last year, ABB India doubled its solar inverter manufacturing capacity in India.

