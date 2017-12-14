ABB India bags order from Emami Cement

ABB India today said it has bagged an order from Emami Cement for an automation and electrical system for a greenfield plant in Odisha.

"ABB India has received an order for an automation and electrical system for a 2 MPTA greenfield plant in Odisha by Emami Cement, the flagship company of the Kolkata-based Emami Group," ABB India said in a statement.

According to the statement, Emami is setting up advanced and energy-efficient cement plants to meet the future demand of cement from the steadily rising infrastructure spend in the country.

The solution implemented will minimise energy consumption and enhance the overall plant performance helping the plant support infrastructure growth in the region.

ABB will be undertaking complete project implementation including supply, erection, testing and commissioning for the electrical distribution and distributed control system (DCS).

The 800xA DCS will help monitor, control and optimise the cement manufacturing process while maximising plant uptime.