Aarti Industries' board to consider share buyback

Specialty chemical firm Aarti Industries' board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for buyback of its shares, the company said today.

"A meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on December 21 to consider a proposal pertaining to buyback of the fully-paid shares of the company," Aarti Industries said in a BSE filing.

It, however, did not elaborate on the size of the buyback.

Aarti Industries is India's leading producer of Benzene— based basic and intermediate chemicals. It is one of the leading suppliers of dyes, pigments, agro-chemicals, pharmaceuticals and rubber chemicals to global manufacturers.

The stock of the company was trading at Rs 955, up 0.67 per cent, on the BSE.