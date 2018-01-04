App
Jan 04, 2018 11:04 AM IST

Aarti Drugs' board to consider shares buyback next week

"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 8, 2O18, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

Aarti Drugs today said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

"A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 8, 2O18, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Aarti Drugs said in a BSE filing.

The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, did not elaborate on the size of the shares buyback.

Shares of Aarti Drugs were trading 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 730.20 on BSE.

