App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 22, 2017 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAI ropes in Tata Elxsi to design IT guidelines for airports

Tata Elxsi will help AAI set up a team and create a process to design and implement customer-centric information and wayfinding system, which will cover the entire passenger journey, right from parking to boarding the plane, the company said in a statement today.

AAI ropes in Tata Elxsi to design IT guidelines for airports
Airport

Design services provider Tata Elxsi has been roped in by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to design information and technology guidelines for all upcoming AAI airports.

Tata Elxsi will help AAI set up a team and create a process to design and implement customer-centric information and wayfinding system, which will cover the entire passenger journey, right from parking to boarding the plane, the company said in a statement today.

Tata Elxsi Chief Designer, Service Design, Narendra Ghate said prior experience on redefining passenger experience for some leading airports in India gave Tata Elxsi an edge to bag the mandate.

AAI Member Planning Sudhir Raheja said the authority was looking out globally for a company that can understand what people in India need and found that Tata Elxsi can help AAI in setting guidelines for all future airports at par with global standards.

Tata Elxsi has already commenced work across airports, including Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi and Lucknow. The other short-listed airports are Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

tags #Airports Authority of IndiaNarendra Ghate #Business #Tata Elxsi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.