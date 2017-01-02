A spendthrift Flipkart lost Rs 14 cr a day in FY16

According to filings made by Flipkart's Singapore registered holding company, the company's revenue rose to Rs 15,403 crore in FY16.
In preceeding fiscal year, the e-commerce major recorded revenues of Rs 10,245 crore, paring negative margins to one-fourth, reports Economic Times
The newspaper which has accessed the filings further adds that Flipkart, which is locked in a tight race with Amazon and Snapdeal, splurged on salary and discounts, racking up a per-day loss of Rs 14 crore.
Flipkart spent huge amounts in retaining talent the cost for which rose by a whopping 124 percent to Rs 1,880 crore in last fiscal.
The online which according to its last funding round is worth USD 15 billion has said that it has cut down losses since the beginning of the current financial year.