you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A new smartphone from Amazon India is coming in January

The company already sells two smartphone models under the Tenor brand — Tenor E and Tenor G.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India is set to launch a third smartphone under the brand Tenor (also known as 10.or) in January, reports The Economic Times.

The company already sells two smartphone models under the Tenor brand — Tenor E and Tenor G. These smartphones are targeted at the low and mid segments.

Amazon India Vice-President Manish Tiwary told the newspaper that the company wants to leverage the customer data and feedback to identify the gaps in the selection, pricing and reach out to the vendor to build relevant products.

Amazon India has five in-house brands which cater to the different categories of products — Amazon Basics, Solimo, Myx, Symbol and Amazon Echo. It sells electronic accessories, home utensils, and fashion under these brands.

Rival e-commerce firm Flipkart sells in-house products under the brands Billion and SmartBuy.

E-commerce companies are increasingly focusing on private labels to derive better margins and serve the untapped market.

