8K Miles chief sees Cornerstones EPS to be positive from year 1

The US-subsidiary of 8K Miles Software
Services has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group LLC for USD 10.25 miilion inclusive of earn-out payments as a combination of cash and stock.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman & CEO, 8K Miles said Cornerstone's margins are close to 20 percent and he hopes that the company meets the expectation of 34-35 percent margins after combining with 8K Miles.
Cornerstone Advisors Group is an executive level healthcare company which advises large hospitals in terms of entire information technology planning which is in the healthcare space or electronic medical record (EMR) selection or even the overall planning of the healthcare direction.
Venkatachari added that Cornerstone's earnings per share (EPS) will be positive from the first year itself.
Below is the verbatim transcript of Suresh Venkatachari's interview to Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza.Reema: Could you tell us the revenues of the acquired company and is the acquisition going to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive for you?A:
They currently do more than USD 10 million in revenue and it's a profitable company which will add into our growth.Nigel: It will be EPS positive from the first year itself?A:
Yes, it is.Nigel: In terms of margins, will it be as per what you are doing currently -34-35 percent?A:
It is not that much. They probably do close to 20 percent but combining with 8K Miles cloud solution and Cornerstone\\'s deep relationship with the customers will be able to meet that kind of an expectation.
Cornerstone uses local American company and all the employees are local Americans. However, combined with 8K Miles expertise on cloud we will be able to leverage more into the consulting part as well as on the solutions part and enable the EMRs into a hosted model on cloud where they can able to leverage higher profitable margin.Reema: This USD 10.25 million total payout. How much of it is going to be upfront and with this payout what will be the cash left in the books?A:
The initial upfront payout is around USD 6-6.5 million progressive for next two years. Earn out also paid in the next two years, based on the growth of the company. So we have sufficient cash and also arranging on debt financing to meet the need of the acquisition.Nigel: You have been on tier in terms of revenue growth. Are you going to be looking at more such acquisitions?A:
We always look at acquisition opportunities and we are looking in the areas like enterprise, application space to enable the larger companies to move completely on cloud, the ERP space and we are also looking in areas like banking and finance. So we continue to avail many such companies and Cornerstone adds nicely into our overall offering.
We did an acquisition about two-two-and-a-half years back of a company called SERJ Solutions which was doing in the Epic EMR space. However, combining with Cornerstone we could able to add on Meditech, Allscripts and several other electronic health records (EHRs) where we could able to leverage the entire thing on to the cloud market.