App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 15, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

8 coaches of Rajya Rani Express derail near Rampur, 2 injured

The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

8 coaches of Rajya Rani Express derail near Rampur, 2 injured

Eight coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today leaving at least two passengers injured, railway officials said.

The accident happened between Mundapandey and Rampur railway stations, Northern railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

He said while two passengers have been injured there was no casualty in the accident.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered an enquiry to ascertain causes behind the accident.

"Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations(sic)," he wrote on tweeter.

He said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations. A medical team has also reached, Sharma said.

Earlier, police officials in Rampur had said 15 passengers were injured and rushed to hospital.

tags #Current Affairs #Lucknow #Meerut #Rajya Rani Express #Uttar Pradesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.