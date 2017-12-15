App
Dec 15, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

79% cos see cybersecurity as top 5 biz risks; budgets low: KPMG

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over three-fourths of organisations polled recognise cybersecurity as one of the top five business risks, but despite that most have cybersecurity budgets of less than 10 per cent of total planned expenses, a KPMG survey stated today.

According to the report, close to 81 per cent of the organisations have cybersecurity budgets of less than 10 per cent of total planned budgets even though they recognised it as a key business risk.

Of the organisations surveyed, 69 per cent were of the view that ransomware is a "significant risk" to them and 43 per cent respondents indicated that they have experienced ransomware attacks in the past year.

"The survey report reveals several concerns pertaining to the changing regulatory landscape as almost two-thirds of the law agencies feel that there are not adequate laws to address matters related to cybercrime prevention, detection, and investigation," it noted.

Nearly 40 per cent of end users felt that involvement of cross-country jurisdictions acts as a hindrance in lodging a complaint with the cyber cells.

"Not surprising then that a mere 3 per cent of the organisations have reported cyber incidents to a local law enforcement agency," it said.

KPMG said more than 300 participants, including chief information officers, chief operating officers, security professionals, top law enforcement officers as well as end users from all over India, were part of the survey.

