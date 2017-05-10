App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

70% of auto sales to be 'digitally influenced' by 2020: Report

The report by Facebook and Bain & Company sought to examine the impact of digital technologies like social media and Internet of Things (IoT) on the automotive industry.

70% of auto sales to be 'digitally influenced' by 2020: Report

Almost 70 per cent of automobile sales -- translating into transactions worth about USD 40 billion -- in India would be "digitally influenced" by 2020 from the current USD 18 billion, a report today said.

The report by Facebook and Bain & Company sought to examine the impact of digital technologies like social media and Internet of Things (IoT) on the automotive industry.

Social media is expected to become a major influencer, driving sales of about USD 23 billion by 2020.

Also, most people do a significant part of their research before purchasing a car online now, which makes it important that auto makers make digital media an important part of their marketing strategy.

Also, many post-purchase activities are now happening online.

By 2020, up to 40 per cent of consumers are expected to book repair and maintenance services online, while about 30 per cent will go online to purchase vehicle accessories, up from 14 per cent and 8 per cent respectively today.

However, most Indian auto makers are behind the curve in digital investments, spending just 10-11 per cent of their total marketing budgets on digital media in 2016.

"Automotive OEMs should redefine their marketing and customer engagement efforts to reflect the current behaviour and usage patterns of automobile buyers," Bain & Company Partner Yaquta Mandviwala said.

Facebook India Managing Director Umang Bedi said companies will need to step up efforts to create deeper and personalised relationships with customers.

They also need to invest in a strong analytics backbone, an area where Facebook can help with its tools.

tags #automobile #Business #India #Internet of things #social media

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.