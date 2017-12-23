70 complaints filed with Anti-Profiteering Authority: Govt

As many as 70 complaints have been filed with the Anti-Profiteering Authority, which deals with cases under the GST regime, the finance ministry said on Friday.

A National Anti-Profiteering Authority and a Standing Committee on anti-profiteering has been set up to examine complaints of not passing benefits to consumer under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), rolled out on July 1.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that of the 70 complaints, 45 are from Haryana, while the rest are from 10 other states.

"These are being examined by the state-level screening committees," the minister said.

The government has set up two call centres to reply to queries of taxpayers regarding different aspects of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As per the available data, over 25 lakh calls have been answered by the GST Network help desk during June 25 to December 19.

Queries of 24.55 lakh callers have been resolved successfully, which works out to be a success rate 96.6 percent, as per the finance ministry.