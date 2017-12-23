App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

70 complaints filed with Anti-Profiteering Authority: Govt

As many as 70 complaints have been filed with the Anti-Profiteering Authority, which deals with cases under the GST regime, the finance ministry said on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 70 complaints have been filed with the Anti-Profiteering Authority, which deals with cases under the GST regime, the finance ministry said on Friday.

A National Anti-Profiteering Authority and a Standing Committee on anti-profiteering has been set up to examine complaints of not passing benefits to consumer under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), rolled out on July 1.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that of the 70 complaints, 45 are from Haryana, while the rest are from 10 other states.

"These are being examined by the state-level screening committees," the minister said.

The government has set up two call centres to reply to queries of taxpayers regarding different aspects of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As per the available data, over 25 lakh calls have been answered by the GST Network help desk during June 25 to December 19.

Queries of 24.55 lakh callers have been resolved successfully, which works out to be a success rate 96.6 percent, as per the finance ministry.

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.