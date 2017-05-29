6 days, 4 countries: All you need to know about PM Modi's Eurotrip



My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India’s economic engagement with them & to invite more investment to India.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out on a six-day, four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France on Monday with an agenda to boost bilateral relations, enhance trade and seek investments.

Germany

Modi will first visit Germany for the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) on May 30 along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Meseberg, near Berlin.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union. It is also one of the leading sources of Foreign Direct Investment into India. Therefore, several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are expected to be signed to broaden the canvas of bilateral cooperation.

"Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation," Narendra Modi posted on Facebook.

Prime Minister and Merkel will jointly address India-German Business Summit, where they will interact with a select group of CEOs to build up economic relations.

Spain

After the Prime Minister meets German President Dr Frank-Walter Stein Meier, he will travel to Spain on Tuesday. It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in three decades.

The last visit was in 1988 when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi travelled to Madrid.

Modi will call on King Felipe VI and hold talks with President Mariano Rajoy.

The main focus will be to discuss ways to enhance bilateral engagement, especially in the economic sphere, and cooperation on international issues of common concern, with combating terrorism being one of the important agendas.

He will also meet top CEOs of Spanish industry and encourage them to partner in the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Russia

On May 31, Prime Minister will travel from Spain to St Petersburg in Russia for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.

Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will interact with CEOs from the two countries.

On June 2, Modi and Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) where India is the "guest country".

At the beginning of his visit, he will visit Piskarovskoye Cemetery to pay homage to those who perished during the siege of Leningrad.

He will also visit the world famous State Hermitage Museum and the Institute of Oriental manuscripts.

France

In the last leg of the tour, Modi will visit France on June 2 for an official meeting with the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

France is India's 9th largest investment partner and a key partner in its development initiatives in the areas of defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.