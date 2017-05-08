App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 things to know about sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra's allegations Kejriwal

A party that came into being and rode to power on the anti-corruption bandwagon is now facing allegations of graft - from within.

Moneycontrol News

The Aam Aadmi Party — a political party that rode to power on the anti-corruption bandwagon — is now facing allegations of graft. To make matters worse, those charges are stemming from within, in the latest sign of strife in the AAP ranks in the fortnight since it suffered a damaging defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

Here are five things to know about the crisis in the party:

  1. On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra on the grounds that water management in the capital was not up to the mark. The same day, Mishra had sent off a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau asking why the water scam — where artificial water scarcity was allegedly created under the previous Sheila Dikshit government — had not been probed.


2) On Sunday, Mishra called a press conference in which he alleged "inaction" over a report submitted by him to Kejriwal in August 2015 on the alleged Rs 400 crore water scam and said he would reveal two names to the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday.

3) Mishra also delivered a bombshell claiming that he had seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain hand over Rs 2 crore of "illegal cash" to Kejriwal. He did not elaborate but demanded to know what was done with the money.

4) AAP has denied the allegations and called them baseless. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said they did not qualify as allegations but were "jokes". The BJP has called for police action while the Congress wants a CBI probe against Kejriwal.

5) On Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal forwarded Mishra's complaint against the chief minister to the Anti-Corruption Bureau and asked them to submit a report within seven days.

