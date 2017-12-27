App
Dec 27, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 events that changed the media and entertainment space in 2017

The year 2017 will always be remembered as an epoch-making one for the media and entertainment sector worldwide, courtesy the Disney-Fox deal, which is bound to change the landscape of the industry across the globe.

Soumalya Santikari @27Soumalya

Closer home, Sony Pictures Networks India completed its acquisition of the sports broadcasting business of Zee Entertainment Enterprises this year, thereby paving the way for a full-pitched battle for supremacy in the genre with Star India.

As we bring in the new year, here is a quick look at some of the major developments in the media and entertainment sector from 2017:

  • Walt Disney-Fox deal


The Disney-Fox deal is one that is bound to send shock waves across the global media and entertainment industry. Almost every company worth mentioning in the sector is in some way or the other affected by this deal and it will shape up the industry's future for years to come.

Although there were rumours about an impending deal in November, with Comcast also reported to be in talks with the Rupert Murdoch-led Fox, an official announcement was made on December 14 that Disney would be acquiring shares of Fox worth USD 52.4 billion.

  • Reliance Communications sells DTH business


Battling growing levels of debt, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications this year decided to sell its direct-to-home (DTH) business to Pantel Technologies and Veecon Media and Television.

As on June 30, the company's DTH service –Reliance Digital TV – had a market share of 2 percent, according to a TRAI report. Prior to this deal, Reliance had held talks with another DTH provider, Sun Direct for the deal but failed to reach common ground.

  • Sony Pictures Networks completes acquisition of Ten Sports


With a deal already announced in 2016, only a few regulatory hurdles and some paperwork were left for one of the biggest deals in the Indian sports broadcasting sphere to bear fruit.

With those out of the way, the industry now has only two big players in this genre – Star India and Sony Pictures Networks.

  • AT&T and Time Warner extend merger deadline until June 2018


Not all big news in the media and entertainment industry was good this year.

Until the Disney-Fox deal came along, the AT&T-Time Warner deal was the biggest media-sector deal in the world. However, the deal has been in the works for quite some time now, owing to some regulatory hurdles in the United States.

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit in November to stop the USD 85 billion deal and a trial is set to begin on March 19, 2018.

  • Star India launches India's first private free-to-air sports channel

In an attempt to capture audiences in the hinterland, Star India launched India's first private free-to-air sports channel, Star Sports First on July 21.

From the broadcaster's point of view, and from that of the industry's, the move was a significant one, considering the company was looking to boost subscriber numbers last year for its entire sports offering.

Star Sports First is likely to give domestic sports properties apart from the Indian Premier League, like Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League and Pro Badminton League, a huge much-needed push.

