App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

40 kgs of gold bought through Digital Gold product in 2 months

The product, launched in partnership with MMTC-PAMP, has received wide appreciation from the people and have bought Digital gold from as many as 4,000 pincodes, PayTM Senior Vice president, Krishna Hegde told reporters here.

40 kgs of gold bought through Digital Gold product in 2 months

A total of 40 kgs of gold were bought in the last couple of months through Digital Gold product, launched by PayTM, a senior company official said.

The product, launched in partnership with MMTC-PAMP, has received wide appreciation from the people and have bought Digital gold from as many as 4,000 pincodes, PayTM Senior Vice president, Krishna Hegde told reporters here.

With mobile wallet user base of over 220 million, the company was hoping that at least 40 to 50 per cent of the customers would use its Digital Gold account to buy, store and sell gold within a short span of time, he said.

More than 1,000 users have bought digital gold totalling about one KG by 9 AM today, Head, Business Development and Strategy, MMTC India Harshit Pande said.

On buying digital gold on Paytm, he said the customer would be able to buy gold online and store it in MMTC – PAMP's vaults free of charge. They can also request for their gold to be delivered at their home in the form of minted coins or sell it online instantly.

tags #Business #MMTC #PayTm

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.