Jul 18, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 defence PSUs target Rs 8,400 cr in revenues in FY18

The defence PSUs which signed the pacts with the ministry are Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

4 defence PSUs target Rs 8,400 cr in revenues in FY18

Four leading defence PSUs on Tuesday inked separate agreements with the defence ministry for production of key military platforms in the current fiscal, and set a target of combined revenue generation of Rs 8,400 crore.

The defence public sector undertakings which signed the pacts with the ministry are Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, according to the defence ministry.

The Bharat Dynamics Limited set a target of Rs 5,300 crore in revenue generation in 2017-18 while Goa Shipyard said it was eyeing Rs 1,150 crore in revenue.

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has set a target of generating Rs 1,350 crore in revenue and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) fixed it at Rs 600 crore, the defence ministry said.

