3,384 foreign companies active in India: Arjun Ram Meghwal

A total of 3,384 foreign companies are doing business in India, with Maharashtra and Delhi together accounting for more than 2,300 of them.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today said that there were 3,384 foreign companies doing business in the country as on March 31, 2017.

Of this, 1,484 such entities were active in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra (823), Haryana (263), Tamil Nadu (212), Uttar Pradesh (64), West Bengal (57), Gujarat (54) and Andhra Pradesh (53).

During 2014-15 to 2017-18 (till April 5, 2017), a total of 468 foreign companies were registered and funds totalling Rs 34 crore have been received through registration and other services fees from such firms.

In a separate reply, the minister said the government has set-up a Central Registration Centre in January 2016 to speed up services for incorporation of companies. It has incurred an expenditure of Rs 13.45 crore in the current financial year so far.