2.51 lakh RECs traded in December: IEX

A total of 2.51 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in December, power exchange IEX said.

"A total of 2.51 lakh RECs were traded in the REC trading session held on 28th December, 2016 at IEX," it said in a statement.

Power distribution companies as well as open access and captive consumers are under obligation to buy RECs from renewable energy producers under RPO mandated by central/state regulatory commissions.

RECs are aimed at providing an easier avenue for various entities, including power distribution companies, to meet their green energy obligations.

Two power exchanges -- Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL), approved by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission -- hold auction of RECs on the last Wednesday of every month.

"Since the beginning of this fiscal (April-December), IEX has traded 17.85 lakh RECs," the statement said.

"On 28th December, 2016 a total of 2.51 lakh RECs were traded an increase of over 43 per cent over 17.50 lakh RECs traded in the previous month of the same fiscal," the statement added.

The purchase this month has been on account of few utilities such as BSES Rajdhani, DVC and BEST Undertaking.

Further, obligated captive power and open access consumers also contributed in this trading session, it said.

A total of 1,291 participants traded at IEX with 802 participants in non-solar segment and 489 participants in the solar segment.

Overall, a total of 3,386 participants are registered in the REC segment at IEX. Of this, 851 are Eligible Entities (RE Generators) 2,516 are Obligated Entities (Discoms, Open Access Consumers and Captive Generators) and 19 are registered as voluntary entities.