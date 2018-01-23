App
Jan 22, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

2018 will be year of progression: Audi India

German luxury car maker Audi today said 2018 would be the "year of progression" as it announced the launch of second generation sports utility vehicle 'Q5', priced Rs 53.25 lakh onwards in the city

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker Audi today said 2018 would be the "year of progression" as it announced the launch of second generation sports utility vehicle 'Q5', priced Rs 53.25 lakh onwards in the city.

"The year 2018 will be the year of progression and the launch of the all new Audi Q5 is the perfect example of this. The first Audi Q5 was for many years the world's best selling model in its class..", Audi India, Head, Rahil Ansari said.

The vehicle since its intorduction in India in 2009 had won many hearts and continued to be the favourite among its customers, he said in a statement here.

The SUV is fitted with a two litre engine and has seven speed transmission. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

"The Q5 has a strong base of fans and followers in Chennai. In its second generation avatar, the Q5 becomes the perfect companion", Audi Chennai, Dealer Principal, Rohit Malhotra said.

BusiThe company said the SUV has eight air bags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, all wheel drive feature among others.

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Technology

