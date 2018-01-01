App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

2018 may see M&As worth $50 bn on back of stressed assets: Report

The Assocham Year Ahead Outlook observed that India's M&A transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170 per cent in valuations and over 70 per cent in the number of transactions in the year gone by on the basis of various estimates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to see mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth USD 50 billion in 2018 on the back of plenty of stressed corporate assets on offer at tempting valuations, according to a report.

The Assocham Year Ahead Outlook observed that India's M&A transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170 per cent in valuations and over 70 per cent in the number of transactions in the year gone by on the basis of various estimates.

According to different data compilations, there were a total of 944 transactions (664 domestic and 280 cross-border) in 2017 worth USD 46.5 billion (USD 13.1 billion domestic and USD 33.4 billion cross-border), said the chamber.

This was against a total of 553 transactions (358 domestic and 195 cross-border) worth USD 17.5 billion (USD 7.2 billion domestic and USD 10.3 billion cross border) in 2016.

related news

The chamber pointed out that there has been a quantum leap in M&A transactions in India with more focus on sectors such as healthcare, telecom, energy, real estate, media & entertainment, banking, insurance, oil, cement and consumer products.

"The M&A opportunities in 2018 would remain robust given the fact that lot more assets continue to remain under stress. Several big ticket projects referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would see change in promoters in areas like real estate, steel etc," Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said.

The chamber suggested easing of guidelines and legislative support in the Income Tax Act and the Competition Act to boost mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in India. "

Amendments in the Stamp Act, 1899 to bring uniformity of Stamp Duty in all Indian states particularly to M&A transactions can prove to be a catapult for the future M&A's in India," Assocham said.

tags #Business #Companies #ma #merger and acquisitions

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.