2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report

Increasing mobile network and affordability of internet would led to healthy growth of online video advertising this year, a report today said.

"2017 will observe a more aggressive approach from social media and video giants. YouTube, Facebook and Twitter will promote video consumption and associated advertising," the report, by online video advertising solutions firm Adomantra Digital, said.

According to the report, the segment's revenue last year jumped around two-folds.

"The online video advertising industry had a very impressive 2016 with growth of 200 percent. The increase in consumption of video content enabled a shift in gears and growing demand," it added.

"The accelerating rollout of mobile network and easy availability of affordable internet access, suggest that 2017 will be the 'Year for Online Video Advertising," it added.

Commenting on the report, Vikas Katoch, CEO, Adomantra Digital, said that amidst the different online video advertising durations and formats, the key focus for 2017 would be on long format video ads (45 to 90 seconds) for a stronger brand engagement with the audience.

"Brands and publishers will reap huge benefits because of high viewability in rich media formats as users cannot avoid viewing these ads," he said.

He added that due to easy and widespread availability of 3G/4G services, the on-going surge in internet penetration in the country will be on the rise in 2017, leading to an exponential increase in video consumption.