2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report

Increasing mobile network and affordability of internet would led to healthy growth of online video advertising this year, a report today said.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 04.33 PM | Source: PTI

2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report

Increasing mobile network and affordability of internet would led to healthy growth of online video advertising this year, a report today said.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report

Increasing mobile network and affordability of internet would led to healthy growth of online video advertising this year, a report today said.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report
Increasing mobile network and affordability of internet would led to healthy growth of online video advertising this year, a report today said.

"2017 will observe a more aggressive approach from social media and video giants. YouTube, Facebook and Twitter will promote video consumption and associated advertising," the report, by online video advertising solutions firm Adomantra Digital, said.

According to the report, the segment's revenue last year jumped around two-folds.

"The online video advertising industry had a very impressive 2016 with growth of 200 percent. The increase in consumption of video content enabled a shift in gears and growing demand," it added.

"The accelerating rollout of mobile network and easy availability of affordable internet access, suggest that 2017 will be the 'Year for Online Video Advertising," it added.

Commenting on the report, Vikas Katoch, CEO, Adomantra Digital, said that amidst the different online video advertising durations and formats, the key focus for 2017 would be on long format video ads (45 to 90 seconds) for a stronger brand engagement with the audience.

"Brands and publishers will reap huge benefits because of high viewability in rich media formats as users cannot avoid viewing these ads," he said.

He added that due to easy and widespread availability of 3G/4G services, the on-going surge in internet penetration in the country will be on the rise in 2017, leading to an exponential increase in video consumption.

Tags  mobile network internet online video advertising social media YouTube Facebook Twitter Adomantra Digital Vikas Katoch
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
2017 will be year for online video advertising, says report
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.