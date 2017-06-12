2 states: Maharashtra, MP have different solutions to farmers' protests

Since the beginning of June, both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh farmers have been protesting to grab their state governments' attention and primarily demanding farm loan waivers.

But the two governments have very different approaches to deal with the respective situation.

MAHARASHTRA

The Maharashtra farmers’ called off their eleven-day long protest on Sunday as the BJP-led state government announced a farm-loan waiver.

The government will form a high-level committee to decide the criteria of debt relief and implement the scheme. State Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil told PTI that rich farmers were probably going to be excluded from the loan waive.

He claimed that leaders of the farmer agitations had agreed with the proposition since poor farmers need the benefit the most.

The committee will review the criteria to write-off debt of farmers with more than 5 acres of land, Hindustan Times reported.

Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi’s decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that states keen on farm loan waiver must generate funds from their own resources.

Background:

On June 1, farmers from a village in Ahmednagar district went on strike and many farmers in other parts of the state followed their example and stopped supplying vegetable and dairy produce to Mumbai.

Their demand is for implementation of the Swaminathan Committee, especially its proposition of a higher minimum support price—at which government buys farm produce. They also demanded a blanket loan waiver and pension for senior farmers older than 60 years.

The loan-waiver announcement came following the farmers giving a 48-hour ultimatum to the government for holding talks. Although Fadnavis had earlier held talks, the farmers continued protesting when they got to know that some of their representatives in the meeting were close to BJP.

MADHYA PRADESH

Breaking his day-long fast on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that those involved in the shooting of five farmers in Mandsaur would be punished.

On Saturday--the starting day of the fast the last day of the 10-day farmers’ strike --the CM met delegation teams of farmers on the issue of farm loan waiver and low prices of produce. But he has only given green signal to act on the latter issue.

Though the CM has not granted a loan waiver, he declared buying of farm produce at lower than MSP to be criminal.

Same day, state agricultural minister Gauri Shankar Bisen said that it was not plausible to waive farm loans as the government was already giving farm loans at zero interest.

Chouhan has also announced a series welfare schemes for MP farmers. The list includes mandatory buying of crops at Minimum Support Price, facility to avail systematic way of determining milk price, founding more farmers markets, land acquisition only with farmer's consent, etc.

Background:

Chouhan had started the fast to restore peace among farmers who were agitating since June 1 over low prices of their produce in the state. Things turned violent when five farmers were killed in police firing in the heartland of the protests at Mandsaur district on June 6.

Some protesters allegedly torched four passenger buses along with other vehicles on the highway in Dewas district a day after the Mandsaur firing.

The agitation also ceased train services in western parts of the state and important routes like the Bhopal-Indore and Indore- Ahmedabad highways were also blockaded by protesters.

In the curfew-bound Mandsaur, internet services withdrawn since June 5, was resumed on Monday. Social media was held responsible for spreading of the farmers’ movement throughout and beyond Mandsaur. The district still remains under CRPC 144 prohibiting assembly of more than four persons.

With inputs from PTI.