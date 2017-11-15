2-day halt for Microsoft Future Decoded on Wheels bus in city

Microsoft India's 'Future Decoded on Wheels’ bus will halt in the city for two days from November 16 for the benefit of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).

It is fitted with demos and showcases of technologies that can help SMBs get in-depth knowledge of the latest solutions, new-age devices and access to business experts.

The bus started its 25-city, a 13,000-km journey in Gurgaon on August 23, with an aim to enable SMBs to use digital to grow their businesses, expand into new markets and empower their employees, a company release said on Monday.

Future Decoded on Wheels showcases the modern workplace by bringing together Office 365, Windows 10 operating system as well as Windows 10 ready devices, Enterprise Mobility and Security under one roof.

These products help SMBs collaborate, communicate, and connect better in their ecosystem, the release said. SMBs that buy Office 365 subscriptions on board the bus can avail special discounts on their purchase, it said, adding that Office 365 Business Premium was being made available at a discounted rate of Rs 528 per user/per month.

With the help of the experiential bus, SMBs can also leverage Microsoft Azure for cloud-based infrastructure, applications and data storage to increase efficiency and enhance security.

"We are committed to help businesses in Coimbatore transform digitally by offering them affordable solutions that will increase their productivity and scale up their operations," said Kanak Raj,Senior General Manager, Redington, the partner in curating the experiential bus.

"We are delighted to partner with Microsoft in its mission of empowering organisations through this one of a kind experience and helping the SMBs identify the right solutions that match their business needs."