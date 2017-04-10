1Crowd invests $300,000 in Nanosniff

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nanosniff Technologies, an IIT Bombay incubated company, has raised Rs 2 crore (about USD 300,000) from 1Crowd and its investor community.

Nanosniff is a deep technology company working on high impact offerings in MEMS domain with applications in healthcare and security markets.

It had previously raised an undisclosed amount from a group of angel investors.

"Nanosniff is an exemplary case where genuine IP has been created from robust R&D to address healthcare and security markets," 1Crowd co-founder Anil Gudibande said in a statement.

tags #1Crowd #Business #IIT Bombay #investor #NanoSniff Technologies

