Jun 19, 2017 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

125 start-ups to vie for funding opportunity in Hyderabad event

TiE-Hyderabad today announced their second edition of The Guardian Angel - a live instant funding event inspired by popular TV series "Shark Tank", here on June 24.

It has received more than 125 applications, TiE Hyderabad said in a statement.

In the first edition last year, three start-ups raised funds to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore.

TiE Hyderabad president Pradeep Mittal said, "We will continue to hand hold and nurture start-ups through various initiatives. The Guardian Angel is just one such step that facilitates funding to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore."

#Business #Startup #TiE Hyderabad

