App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 20, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade in 6.95-7.02% range: Ajay Manglunia

10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.95-7.02 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "There was a surprise announcement for the bond markets post market closing with the RBI withdrawing the OMO sale scheduled for this week. This is in response to the narrowing of the liquidity surplus and it will drive optimism among participants about discontinuation of the fortnightly OMO sale program for now."

"Combined with the rating upgrade, the market response should be encouraging at opening today and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.95-7.02 percent today," he added.

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.