10-year bond yield to trade in 6.95-7.02% range: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "There was a surprise announcement for the bond markets post market closing with the RBI withdrawing the OMO sale scheduled for this week. This is in response to the narrowing of the liquidity surplus and it will drive optimism among participants about discontinuation of the fortnightly OMO sale program for now."

"Combined with the rating upgrade, the market response should be encouraging at opening today and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.95-7.02 percent today," he added.