10 key highlights of Glenmark Q4 earnings

Moneycontrol News

Glenmark’s profit during January-March quarter increased 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 183.7 crore, largely aided by the exclusivity of generic cholesterol lowering drug Zetia, but overall earnings were much below Street estimates. Revenue rose 6 percent to Rs 2,457.2 crore YoY. The bottomline growth was impacted by Rs 81 crore exceptional item, high expenses and decline in sales across Europe, Latin America, and other markets. The expenses shot up 13.6 percent to Rs 2,152 crore on sequential basis. Here are a few key highlights from Glenmark’s Q4 earnings call.

1) Glenmark gives guidance of 12-15 percent growth in net revenues.2) R&D expenditure to be in the range 11-12 percent in FY183) Expect 10-15 launches in US during this fiscal, of which 3-4 are limited competition products4) Generic anti-cholesterol drug Zetia sales to be lower than company's guidance of USD 200 million.5) Generic Zetia to be key contributor in Q1 FY18, as two months exclusivity remain.6) US base price erosion in the range of 10-15 percent.7) Glenmark plans to out-license 3-4 R&D in next 12-18 months.8) Goa plant observations are procedural in nature9) USFDA accepted company's response and approvals from the facility to begin from Q1 of this fiscal.10) Glenmark took a write-off Rs 325 crore of its Venezuela business in Q4