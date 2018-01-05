App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 French companies to be part of Bengal Global Business Summit

"Ten French companies will be attending the conference and the area of special interest will be urban development and infrastructure," Syed said at a press conference here to announce the programmes of 'Bonjour India', aimed at cementing Indo-French cultural ties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ten French companies will take part in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit here, French Consul General in Kolkata Damien Syed said today.

The summit will be held on January 16-17.

"Ten French companies will be attending the conference and the area of special interest will be urban development and infrastructure," Syed said at a press conference here to announce the programmes of 'Bonjour India', aimed at cementing Indo-French cultural ties.

To a question, he said the companies include "big names".

"France has cultural and economic ties with Bengal and the two are interlinked," Syed added.

tags #Bengal Global Business Summit #Business #Companies

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.