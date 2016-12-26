Resistance for Nifty at 8130: Angel Broking

Major resistance for the index in the coming week is seen around 8130, according to a report by Angel Broking.
Dec 26, 2016, 08.50 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 8130: Angel Broking

Major resistance for the index in the coming week is seen around 8130, according to a report by Angel Broking.

Resistance for Nifty at 8130: Angel Broking

Major resistance for the index in the coming week is seen around 8130, according to a report by Angel Broking.

Angel Broking's Technical & Derivatives Report:

Sensex (26041)/Nifty (7986)

On Friday, the Nifty traded range-bound and ended the session on a flat note. During the week, Nifty sneaked below the crucial support of 8056.85, which was the 'Higher Bottom' on the daily chart registered on 21st November. The breach of the support indicates Nifty’s continuation with the corrective/consolidation phase.

However, if we meticulously analyze Nifty's price movement with the 'RSI Smoothened' index, it is observed that the momentum oscillator had registered low of 9.19 during the previous corrective move, when the index registered low of 7917.29 on 21st November.

While the index has closed marginally above the 21st November's closing, the 'RSI Smoothened' oscillator is trading significantly higher at 25.76. In the coming week, the index has crucial support around 7917 (recent low) and could correct upto 7821 (127 percent reciprocal retracement of the recent upmove) only on the breach of this low.

Given the placement of the 'RSI Smoothened' oscillator mentioned above, there is high probability of a positive divergence formation, which is usually seen during the tail end of the corrective moves. Such tail end corrections should be used as opportunities to time delivery based buying rather than creating short positions.

Thus, we advise traders to look for stock specific opportunities for delivery based buying at current juncture and wait for fresh signs to trade in the index. The major resistance for the index in the coming week is seen around 8130.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking market Sensex Nifty

