Optimistic on Nifty, expect move towards 8229-8274: Angel

Angel Broking's Technical & Derivatives Report:



Sensex (26595)/Nifty (8180)



The opening session of the new calendar year started with a marginal upside gap, however, the lead was very short lived as we witnessed a sharp decline in first couple of hours.



Post the midsession, we saw index resuming its last week’s optimism and as a result, the



Yesterday, we saw an attempt of breaking 8200 on Nifty; but, it was a bit feeble in the opening trades. However, a smart recovery in the second half was so encouraging; leading to a positive crossover in '5 & 20 EMA' combination on daily chart. In addition, on the oscillator front, the 'RSI-Smoothened' has confirmed a '1-2-3' pattern, which is an indication of breaking a recent swing high of 8274.95 quite soon.



Going ahead, we maintain our optimistic stance on the market and expect the Nifty to move towards 8229 – 8274 in the forthcoming session. On the flipside, 8133 – 8100 are now likely to provide a decent support. We are now seeing lot of trading opportunities in individual stocks and hence, traders are advised to focus on such developments to fetch higher returns.



