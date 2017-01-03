Optimistic on Nifty, expect move towards 8229-8274: Angel

Angel Broking has an optimistic stance on Nifty and expects a move towards 8229-8274.
Jan 03, 2017, 09.03 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Optimistic on Nifty, expect move towards 8229-8274: Angel

Angel Broking has an optimistic stance on Nifty and expects a move towards 8229-8274.

Optimistic on Nifty, expect move towards 8229-8274: Angel

Angel Broking has an optimistic stance on Nifty and expects a move towards 8229-8274.

Angel Broking's Technical & Derivatives Report:

Sensex (26595)/Nifty (8180)

The opening session of the new calendar year started with a marginal upside gap, however, the lead was very short lived as we witnessed a sharp decline in first couple of hours.

Post the midsession, we saw index resuming its last week’s optimism and as a result, the Nifty managed to recover its lost ground throughout the second half to end the session with negligible loss.

Yesterday, we saw an attempt of breaking 8200 on Nifty; but, it was a bit feeble in the opening trades. However, a smart recovery in the second half was so encouraging; leading to a positive crossover in '5 & 20 EMA' combination on daily chart. In addition, on the oscillator front, the 'RSI-Smoothened' has confirmed a '1-2-3' pattern, which is an indication of breaking a recent swing high of 8274.95 quite soon.

Going ahead, we maintain our optimistic stance on the market and expect the Nifty to move towards 8229 – 8274 in the forthcoming session. On the flipside, 8133 – 8100 are now likely to provide a decent support. We are now seeing lot of trading opportunities in individual stocks and hence, traders are advised to focus on such developments to fetch higher returns.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking market Sensex Nifty

