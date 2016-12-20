Nifty may face hurdle at 8133–8179: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, 8133–8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles for the Nifty.
Moneycontrol

Dec 20, 2016, 08.54 AM

Nifty may face hurdle at 8133–8179: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, 8133–8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles for the Nifty.

Angel Broking's Technical & Derivatives Report:

Sensex (26375)/Nifty (8104)

Yesterday’s session opened on a soft note citing weak cues from the Asian bourses. Subsequently, we witnessed a bit of consolidation within a narrow range throughout the session.

However, a gradual decline during the day led the index to close tad above the 8100 mark. In last 3–4 trading sessions, we have witnessed a bit of selling pressure at higher levels, which is now an encouraging signs. However, the bulls shouldn’t be much afraid of this development as the overall damage has not been big.

Now, with reference to our previous articles, we maintain our optimistic stance on the market as long as 8056 remains intact. On the flipside, 8133–8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles.

Since, there is no major action seen in key indices, traders are advised to continue with their stock centric approach.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

