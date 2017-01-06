Intraday support for Nifty at 8227-8250: Angel Broking

Jan 06, 2017, 09.13 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The intraday supports for the Nifty index are placed around 8250 and 8227; whereas intraday resistance is seen in the range of 8300 - 8325, says Angel Broking.
