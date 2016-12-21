Hurdles for Nifty at 8133-8179: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, 8133 – 8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles. Since, there is no major action seen in key indices, traders are advised to continue with their stock centric approach.

Hurdles for Nifty at 8133-8179: Angel Broking According to Angel Broking, 8133 – 8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles. Since, there is no major action seen in key indices, traders are advised to continue with their stock centric approach.

Sensex(26308)/Nifty(8082)



It was yet another day of consolidation with a slightly negative bias for our markets. The



The market has been experiencing decent selling pressure at higher levels since last few days. Due to yesterday’s corrective move the Nifty almost rested the recent swing low of 8056.85.



However, the hope is still alive for bulls as the Nifty managed to gain some lost ground in the latter half. Since the important level (8056.85) is still unbroken, we would maintain our optimistic stance on the market and interpret this as a buying opportunity.



On the flipside, 8133 – 8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles. Since, there is no major action seen in key indices, traders are advised to continue with their stock centric approach.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.