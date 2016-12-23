See Nifty open on negative note: Maximus Securities

According to a report by Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.

According to a report by Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.92 from 1.03. The rise in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 8100 and increase in CE of 8000. PE of 8000 and CE of 8100 are the highest number of contracts traded.



Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.92 from 1.03. The rise in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 8100 and increase in CE of 8000. PE of 8000 and CE of 8100 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.