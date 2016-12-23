Dec 23, 2016, 08.53 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to a report by Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
See Nifty open on negative note: Maximus Securities
According to a report by Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 9 points at the opening bell.
, Maximus Securities |
To read the full report click here
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stoc
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stoc
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stoc
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stoc