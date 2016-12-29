See Nifty open 26 points lower: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 26 points at the opening bell, according to a report by Maximus Securities.

date 2016-12-29

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.96 from 0.97. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 7900 and increase in CE of 8150. PE of 8000 and CE of 8100 are the highest number of contracts traded.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.