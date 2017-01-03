See Nifty gain 20 points at opening: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 20.5 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Jan 03, 2017, 08.52 AM

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:
􀀹
Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.19 from 1.17. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 7500 and fall in CE of 8200. PE of 8100 and CE of 8200 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 20.5 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.